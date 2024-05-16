Week Long Visit To Idaho

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I spent a week checking out Post Falls and Coeur d'alene, Idaho, due to plans to relocate to the area. I loved it. There is an overall calmer, more relaxed atmosphere in that area. I drove past quaint country houses and independently owned grocery stores. The day this video was shot I went paddleboarding on a lake.