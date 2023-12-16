DOJ CHARGING journalist who DEBUNKED its Jan 6 narrative!

Glenn Beck





Dec 15, 2023





The Department of Justice and FBI have ordered Blaze Media investigative journalist to self-surrender himself for unknown reasons related to January 6th. Baker, who expects to be charged or even prevented from traveling to Washington D.C., joins Glenn to explain what he knows. Baker lays out why he believes the DOJ is retaliating against him for his reporting on the events of January 6th, which has exposed huge cracks in the government's narrative. Plus, he explains the story that he believes caused the DOJ to act.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJQGhBznqFw

=================================