Why Do I Feel Tired After Work?
Guy Finley
Guy Finley
55 views • 03/22/2023

Where is my attention? Guy Finley explains why this is an important question. The resistance I feel when things don't go the way I want them to go isn't resistance to what's happening but to my unseen expectations of how I think things should be. Then my mind connects my attention to my body, and my body literally becomes a mirror of that internal conflict. To see this is the beginning of reclaiming your attention.

Watch the full replay of this webinar at: gotostage.com/channel/2ff57213ad054d05aed671e644230024/recording/9ff39d2d421647378d2286db7db03b4e/watch?source=CHANNEL

Join us every week for FREE ONLINE CLASSES on Wednesdays at 7pm Pacific Time and Sundays at 9:30am Pacific Time -when Guy Finley speaks live. Register at: guyfinley.org/lightLife of Learning Foundation, founded and directed by author Guy Finley, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help sincere spiritual seekers realize a conscious relationship with the Divine. The Foundation is a Center for Spiritual Discovery and is a welcome harbor for anyone wishing to let go of harmful negative states such as stress, fear and resentment in favor of a life filled with more love, compassion, and excellence. We are a federally recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates exclusively on the proceeds received from the sale of Guy Finley materials and charitable donations from our generous supporters.

Keywords
healthhealingattentionmindresistanceconflictbodydesiretiredexpectation
