Why Do I Feel Tired After Work?

Where is my attention? Guy Finley explains why this is an important question. The resistance I feel when things don't go the way I want them to go isn't resistance to what's happening but to my unseen expectations of how I think things should be. Then my mind connects my attention to my body, and my body literally becomes a mirror of that internal conflict. To see this is the beginning of reclaiming your attention.

