What is Success? Feeding Starving Children in poor parts of the World

Most Americans have been programmed to define success as being rich and having nice things. imagine a new way of thinking, defining Success by how many children you saved from starving to death. Elon Musk is the Richest man in the World so people think he is a great success, Imagine if he used his wealth to End World Hunger for 10 or even 20 years, now that's what i call a true success. Imagine having the Title "Richest man in the history of the world, who gave it all up to END WORLD HUNGER once and for all", Now that would be a truly great man. I ask, What is the purpose to life? My answer would be: 1) Working hard to provide for your family and your children. 2) Doing charitable good acts with the rest of your wealth and time. What is the point of dyeing with $1,000,000 in your bank account? Your family legacy matters. Don't you want your family legacy to be a family that provided 1,000,000 meals to children that are literally starving to death? Sure you want to leave that $1 Million to your children so they can have a good life, but there are more important things like saving countless children from famine, And that's what we Americans should be teaching our children, not to just work everyday to buy more and more worthless material possessions. We Americans should not be teaching our children to want a Mansion & a Yacht, but to want to help children in poor parts of the world where there is No food. What is even the point to having $200 Billion like Elon Musk if it is just going to sit in a bank account until you die? Can you even imagine the actual impact $230B can make if every penny of that was spent on food for starving children? Imagine just simply knowing that you did something great in your life by feeding countless starving children. Or Imagine when you die, and you are being Judged by God, and He looks at your life and sees that you spent your fortune and life's wealth on food for starving kids in poor parts of the world. Why do we idolize rich famous people in America like Kim Kardashian? I really cant remember the last time vie seen any celebrity advocating for Ending World Hunger or encouraging people to care about feeding starving children on the other side of the world. Why have I never heard any American politician advocating to END WORLD HUNGER? We are the richest country in the history of the world afar all. Shouldn't the topic at least be on the table to talk about and to address? This is a Humanitarian Crisis After all. I understand most people just work at a job and provide for themselves and there family, the average American does not have a large savings. I am simply saying, that what we Americans have been taught to define as success, there has to be more to life than that, there has to be a greater purpose. There has to be more to life than a 30 year mortgage and wanting a new $80,000 truck every 5 years. The minds of Americans have been poisoned by greed and materialism over the generations. Endlessly consuming new products cannot be the ultimate goal of our lives as Americans. There is another way of thinking, and we can embrace it as a society and a culture. Lets embrace the goal to END WORLD HUNGER, what could be more important than that? A goal that makes sense is providing for our families, and also providing Food for starving children who have no choice but to starve to death. A adult in a poor part of the world has the ability to try to get food, but a child has very limited options, if any options at all. Especially in a place like Northern Africa. or in the middle east where it is a giant desert and its basically impossible for a child to grow crops. Countless children in this world do not have parents, so what about them? Starving children out there need help, that's more important than who won in last nights stupid football game! If you are a real Man and you are hearing this, then make sure your family legacy includes sending tons of food to poor orphans around the world now, before its to late. Tomorrow isn't promised, we must all do what we can and send food today

