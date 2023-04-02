The Making of a Farmall M Hybrid Project Planning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, we discuss the project planning for building the hybrid tractor, specific emphasis on the voltage level to be utilized for the motor, and some debate around the decision to go with 144 V DC. One area still in discussion is whether to go with a belt drive or a chain sprocket drive. Both have pros and cons; we will show the reasons in future videos for how we made the decision we d