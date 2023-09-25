BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Exposing Evil in the Medical System and Sharing True Health Solutions
unbroken.global
135 views • 09/25/2023

Dr. Jana Bru joins Max to talk about health and solutions to the myriad toxins in our lives, not least from the medical system. As a doctor during the Covid plandemic, Jana reveals how she was asked to misdiagnose other causes of death as Covid, and how the medical system and doctors were financially incentivized to push the Covid narrative and toxic vaccines. She exposes the harmful pharmaceutical products that mask symptoms but do not cure diseases. She explains that something bigger is happening on the global stage, and how the globalist agenda is harming us. Jana speaks about true health and covers nutrition, clean supplements, detoxification protocols, exercise, meditation, anti-EMF devices and more.

Focused Life Force Energy 15-Day Free Trial:
https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/lifeforcenetwork/

Keywords
emfdetoxprotocolsmedical systemglobal agendahealth solutionstruth warriorsmax lowen
