The Black Curtain TNP LIVE EP97

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode Number Six is joined by TNP Contributor Lisa Belanger. This week's Big 4: Biden's Black Curtain, "Vaccinated" People 2X Likely To Get Covid, Don't Tread On The Children, and School District Settles Over Transitioning Child.
Check out our Livestreams on Rumble, Odysee, and X (Twitter) every Friday at 10AM-1PM EST.
TNP Contributor Lisa Belanger: https://libertylinks.io/lisabelanger
Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://libertylinks.io/TNP
Join the crew: Follow us on your favorite platforms, Like our videos (Including this one!), and Share on X (Twitter), Instagram, Gab, and Minds with #TNPCREW