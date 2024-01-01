We are Americans - Declare Your Independence in 2024

Create New Account
Published 2 months ago

1963 forever changed America.  It has been all downhill from there.  Will you hide, leave, sit by and watch the destruction, or try to save the country from certain impending doom?  No, democrats or republicans are not the answer.  Independence, justice, and freedom will only happen another way.  Decide for yourself but I only see one solution and it is a long shot at best.  Always go with the underdog when everything is on the line.

