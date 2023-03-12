Seeds to Sprouts: A 7-Day Journey [CC]

We're grateful for Monero and Epic crypto tips! Thank you for your support!

I did a daily video update on our seed sprouting to the members of my Marco Polo "Around the Homestead" Sharecast group. This is why the footage was taken in portrait mode, because that's how Marco Polo likes it. I captured all the videos and put them together in this montage to create a seed-to-sprout how-to video. Come along with us as we make our own alfalfa, salad mix, and broccoli sprouts, and show you the progression from start to finish! Thank you Mike Adams for showing us how to do it! Our first attempt was a success!