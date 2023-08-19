Dr. Gad Saad Reacts To America's Suicide Record Rates

The First Jesse Kelly asks Professor Dr. Gad Saad on his thoughts on the rising depression and suicidal rates among young adults, specifically men. Especially prevalent online, there has become a demoralized, hopeless attitude amongst young men that truly believe they cannot get married, be successful and their most successful versions of themselves.





Saad notes this disconnection between men and women might be causing much of this loneliness in the populace.





See also this interview with Glenn Beck:

https://rumble.com/v37dzf8-4-keys-to-happiness-in-a-dark-world.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=11

