The Wolf of Wall Street has theory on who brought the WHITE to the House 👀

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jordan Belfort, the original Wolf of Wall Street, used to do a lot of coke. He has some theories on who brought the booger sugar to the White House@wolfofwallst
https://twitter.com/JesseBWatters/status/1681134192854286336?s=20