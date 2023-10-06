BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This border HYPOCRISY is the LAST STRAW for Glenn
High Hopes
High Hopes
114 views • 10/06/2023

Glenn Beck


Oct 5, 2023


While America debates illegal immigration, women and children are facing horrible atrocities, fentanyl is flooding across our border and killing our kids, and human trafficking is thriving. Glenn asks, how many people need to die before our government secures our border?! Meanwhile, the Biden administration has ordered a German Christian family who tired for 15 years to do things the right way to self-deport back to Germany. Glenn has had enough of the hypocrisy: "We are cutting our own fences while we're cutting our own throats!"


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uh6Qhdik3gQ

Keywords
childrenhuman traffickingborderillegal immigrationmigrantswomenhypocrisyglenn beckgermanyfentanylatrocitiesgermanchristian familylast strawself deport
