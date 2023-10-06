This border HYPOCRISY is the LAST STRAW for Glenn

Glenn Beck





Oct 5, 2023





While America debates illegal immigration, women and children are facing horrible atrocities, fentanyl is flooding across our border and killing our kids, and human trafficking is thriving. Glenn asks, how many people need to die before our government secures our border?! Meanwhile, the Biden administration has ordered a German Christian family who tired for 15 years to do things the right way to self-deport back to Germany. Glenn has had enough of the hypocrisy: "We are cutting our own fences while we're cutting our own throats!"





