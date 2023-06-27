BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Viewpoint 2064 (unreleased, N64)
14 views • 06/27/2023

Viewpoint 2064 is a third-person shoot'em up developed by Racdym and scheduled to be released by Sammy. The game was cancelled. This video shows footage from a Japanese prototype.


The game is a successor to Viewpoint. Unlike the previous game, Viewpoint 2064 does not have an isometric view, but a third-person behind view, similar to Space Harrier. During some parts of some levels, the perspective will change for a while, however.


You can mov your ship to the left and right, and further "into" the screen, but you cannot lift off the ground. You can collect several weapons, and there is a limited number of bombs at your disposal. Holding down fire enables you to mark enemies with a crosshair. Once you let go, your ship will fire homing missiles at all marked spots.

Keywords
shootemupsammyracdym
