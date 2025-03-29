RT News - March 29 2025 6AM GMT

March 29, 2025

The order to strike a key energy facility in Russia's Kursk region was given by London and facilitated by Paris. That's according to the Foreign Ministry here in Moscow. Another night of US bombardment on Yemen is unleashed, as Washington scrambles to control the fallout of its leaked war plans. We report amid the destruction. Another 20 days behind bars. A court in Moldova extends the arrest of the leader of the Gagauz Autonomous Republic. With protestors out in force, decrying her detention as an attack on their freedom. The death toll rises in Myanmar following Friday's devastating 7.7 earthquake. As over a 1,000 are confirmed dead, with many more still buried under the rubble. Russia sends two planes full of rescue personnel to the region.









