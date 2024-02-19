Chiang Rai Thailand เชียงราย

Chiang Rai is the northern border of Thailand. It is now the northernmost capital of Thailand, bordering Myanmar to the northwest and Laos to the northeast, about 785 kilometers from Bangkok. Chiang Rai Province covers an area of 11,678 square kilometers, and the government is located in Chiang Rai. Located in the center of Chiang Rai Basin, it is a distribution center for rice, tea, fruits, and wood in northern Thailand.





