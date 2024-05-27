BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Flyntlok Spotlight: SMS and Messaging
flyntlok
flyntlok
10 views • 11 months ago

Aside from email, Flyntlok supports in-application messaging with your customers via SMS and a partnership with Twilio. Let’s take you through a few use cases for this important feature. We will start by creating a point of sale document and selecting some parts from a list of items most purchased by this customer. In this case we have none in stock. In the notifications section, you can set your customer’s mobile number and when special order parts are received by your organization, Flyntlok will let your customer know. https://www.flyntlok.com/

flyntlok
