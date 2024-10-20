BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Gog Magog War Starts NOW (not 1,000 Years after the 70th week of Daniel is over)
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
148 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
449 views • 7 months ago

Welcome to Chapter 10 of the Bible Prophecy Secrets (Expanded) Audiobook. Is World War 3 and Armageddon coming soon? I think by now, everyone sees the writing on the wall. However, most people are going to have a hard time understanding the Day of the LORD and how it consists of Two Parts (just like any day has both evening and morning). The Gog and Magog War with its 10 Kings alliance is now rising up against Jerusalem and the West in Part One of the Day of the LORD. Are you able to discern these clear biblical signs of the end times? This video will be your guide.



TIME STAMPS:

0:00 - Introduction to the Thousand Year Reign of Christ

03:43 - Revelation 20:1-9 and the 1000 Years

05:28 - Doctrinal Error, Contradictions, and Inconsistencies

08:20 - The Three Big Questions

09:26 - Question #1: When Was Satan Bound?

19:48 - Question #2: What is the 1,000-Year Reign?

28:20 - Resurrection and the Afterlife - Truth vs Lies

43:09 - The End of the 1000 Year Reign

50:13 - Question #3: When is Satan Going to be Loosed?

52:33 - The Day of the LORD

56:09 - Who are the People of Gog and Magog?



GET THE BIBLE PROPHECY SECRETS AUDIOBOOK:

🎧 https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order


BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/


LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

Get Bible Prophecy Secrets on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8RqxocV/

Keywords
christianjerusalemisraeljewsmiddle eastislambible prophecymark of the beastend timesmuslimislamicholy landallahezekiel 38great tribulationgogmagog39far northyajuj and majujwho are gog and magogyajooj majoojpower from the northgog and magog in the biblenorthern army of joel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy