Dr. Peter McCullough | BREAKING - Analysis of Biden’s Neurological Decline and What is Causing it | Who Will Follow Him? | Why is COLORADO Declaring a STATE OF EMERGENCY? | Courageous Discourse

Dr. Peter McCullough joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast again this time to weigh in on Joe Biden’s neurological decline, what could be causing it and makes a projection as to who will follow him. He continues and discusses the gain of function research that has created this mild version of the Bird Flu and warns Americans to NOT take any injection the government and Pharma may push. He concludes with instructing us on what we can do to be prepared which is to grab a “Contagion Kit” and a “Medical Emergency Kit” from The Wellness Company. Become a member and receive the best pricing! And use promo code mission for 10% off! ://www.twc.health/discount/MISSION?=MISSION. Also, follow and connect with Dr. McCullough through his website https://www.petermcculloughmd.com/, his podcast, “The McCullough Report” https://www.americaoutloud.news/category/podcasts/the-mccullough-report/,

his other podcast https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/,

and purchase his book, The Courage To Face COVID-19, at

https://couragetofacecovid.com/.

Also, to learn more, follow Dr. McCullough on X:

https://x.com/p_mcculloughmd?s=11&t=vi9a9yQT4A38l0yf3ae6jw.





Affiliates:

Healthy Home Technologies:

https://www.healthyhometechs.com/ - Use promo code mission for exclusive savings off your order and free shipping. Or call 918-215-2696.





The Wellness Company:

://www.twc.health/discount/MISSION?=MISSION - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





Fix The World Morocco: EMF Protection Items :

https://ftwproject.com/ref/524





Grid Down Chow Down Freeze Dried Raw Beef: https://griddownchowdown.com/- Use this link or code mission for 5% off your order.





The Dr. Ardis Show:

https://thedrardisshow.com/?aff=72 - Code mission for 10% off your order.





General Flynn Books and Merch:

http://Generalflynn.com/momsonamission





Flynn - The Movie: Get Live Tickets Here

https://www.flynnmovie.com/ref/MomsOnAMission/





The Culture of 1776- Cute, Fun, Cultural Truth Apparel:

https://cultureof1776.com/- Code mission for 10% off your order.





My Pillow Products:

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.





Dr. Meehan- Hormone and Supplement Health:

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.





Dr. Jason Dean’s Full Moon Protocol- Parasitic and Toxin Cleanse and Natural Health Supplements:

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.





Organic Body Essentials- Clean Skin Care:

https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=mission - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.









Drs. Mark and Michelle Sherwood’s Kingdom Fuel and Kingdom Kandy:

http://sherwood.tv/mission- Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.









Cookie Culture Custom Cookies:

https://www.cookieculture.com/?ref=tSJ2LX1Up8GhUZ- Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Links:

www.momsonamission.net





Moms on a Mission Social Media:

https://instagram.com/momsonamission918?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==





https://www.facebook.com/Momsonamission.net?mibextid=LQQJ4d



