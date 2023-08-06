Week in Review 080523 David Grusch, Global Elite, Geoengineering, Supersoldiers, Artemis Accords

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Salla
August 5, 2023
In Exopolitics Today, The Week in Review we take a look at pushback against David Grusch’s alien reverse engineering testimony, UFO Psyops, Sacha Stone’s reflections on the global elite, the origins and contemporary geoengineering efforts, Supersoldiers, and the Artemis Accords.
