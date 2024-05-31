Tony Byker - 'Lucky Larry'

From the album ‘Metatron’

From the album 'Metatron'

https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/xv-m-tatr-n





LUCKY LARRY

Lucky Larry makes investments for the benefit of mankind

Lucky Larry’s lizard skin needed dermatologic me-time

Drinking coffee everyday

But not on that eventful day

Just like the others got the memo Mosshiach plans underway

Ooh the promised land so ripe ours for the taking

Ooh Temple ready Moshiach resurrection

Monoliths come tumbling down

World chaos underway now

Satanic ritual in plane sight

A parasitic attack

Orange man well bad

Zion Don Goyshiach Maga

Jesus lead the flock of Christcucks

To the promised land