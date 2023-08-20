Starcraft - Dark Vengeance Campaign 3

Difficulty: Very Difficult

Intro: Now, its time to take the chase to Schaezar for his crimes committed against the protoss. Observers picked up a command center with Allan Schezar’s forces within. However, there were also emanation detected from a zerg presense within the sector. Zeratul orders you to either make waste to Alan Schezar’s compound OR discover what is emanating from the zerg. Each objective will have a different outcome that will effect the campaign.





Strategy: This mission is by far the most difficult out of the entire campaign and will take mutltiple tries so make sure to save regularly. You begin the mission surrounded by 6 fully operational bases that will send units to harass you every couple of minutes. At the 45 minute mark, the attacks become constant and the enemy has infinite resources so you’ll need to be careful with your troops and not to lose too many. The first matter of course is to expand to the southwestern part of the map as there are resources and only a couple of sunken colonies and a spore colony to defend. The enemy builds tons of siege tanks so you have to go air, preferably with 12 Scouts and 6-8 Carriers with arbiter and observer support. High Templars are very good for hallucination and psionic storm. Archons are terrible because the enemy constantly uses EMP on your forces. Also, be warned, at the 45 minute mark the enemy will begin sending defilers which WILL plague your air forces if you’re not careful. If you want to play cautious, go ahead and lay waste to white’s bases in the south then the north. Luckily, white doesn’t upgrade his units so they aren’t as dangerous. Orange will periodically flank you with mutulisks with devourers as well as 12 lings, 12 hydralisks, and 6 Ultralisks which is impossible to defend against without losing some units. Red will also send large wave of units including 10 goliaths, 10 siege tanks and will also send airwaves with 6 wraiths, 4 battlecruisers, and science vessels support. After you destroy white, move to the left to take out white’s final base below orange. Since its on an island, you’ll need to use shuttles or protoss arbiter’s recall. When you do the final assault on orange, its important to have ground forces support your air units. If you don’t, they will make short work with Devourer + Hydralisk combo that will devastate your air.

If you wan to attack red instead, you’ll need to start with the same strategy as above. After you destroy white’s final base, move your remaining forces below red’s base and build a protoss photon canon on the hill with a protoss battery. After you initiate the assault, they will send a 100 supply of marines, ghosts, goliaths, and siege tanks to kill you and they’ll constantly replenish their forces. Even if you attack red with 200 supply, you need to reinforce your units otherwise you’re going to get wiped. Be wary of enemy nukes. If you do it correctly, you’ll be able to destroy red’s command center and force them to surrender before orange destroys your remaining bases.





Unit Composition: a Mix of Scouts, Carriers with Carrier and Arbiter support. Build ground forces for the final assault including Dark Templar, Dragoons, and Zealots. High Templars are invaluable this level. Resources are tight so I don’t recommend reavers as they’re too expensive.