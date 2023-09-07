URGENT! Change all Variable Rate Debts to Fixed Rates, Hyperinflation Coming...

Rising interest rates and debt are leading to an increase in defaults and bankruptcies in the US corporate sector. This is causing job losses and decreased consumer spending, negatively impacting the economy. The debt-based system is unsustainable and the Ponzi scheme is being revealed.



