© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2j4k074ac8
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Monica Luisi (Host of OAN): We need more organizations like the NFSC to lead the charge in fighting against the CCP and fighting for our freedom!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】 “同一个美国”新闻网（OAN）主持人莫妮卡·佩奇·路易斯说：我们需要更多像新中国联邦这样的组织抗击中共、捍卫自由！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平