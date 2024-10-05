Promo Dr Jane Ruby: EYEWITNESS TO GOVERNMENT GENOCIDE

Full video "EYEWITNESS TO GOVERNMENT GENOCIDE: REPORT FROM NC"

https://rumble.com/v5hh30p-eyewitness-to-government-genocide-report-from-nc.html





From on the ground in the Appalachian Mountains eye witness, independent journalist and rescue volunteer, Taylor Cramer along with team support from Operation Burning Edge, Michael Yon and Ann Vandersteel's leadership, this is a reality check. Hurricane Helene, the modified weather system perpetrated on Americans by their own government, this show reveals the raw truth. Thousands dead and seriously injured, still stranded and missing after 6 days, this is the truth in America.





Lincoln County Airport, North Carolina

Call 704-735-0602 For Airdrop Fuel Donations - Ask for Darrell

GiveSendGo.com/RGVTruth and Twitter: @RGVTruth

GiveSendGo.com/BurningEdge





