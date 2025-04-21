BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pope's last public appearance prior to Death, took place on April 20 during the Easter service - died early April 21st, at 88 years old
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • 4 months ago

The Pope's last public appearance took place on April 20 during the Easter service.

Pope Francis has died, Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo announced.

He was 88-years-old.

Pope Francis passed away on April 21, 2025, at 7:35 a.m. Rome time. The announcement was made by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Camerlengo of the Holy See, at 9:47 a.m. local time. This followed a period of hospitalization for the pope, who had been suffering from severe respiratory ailments, including double pneumonia. 

Full Text below this, but first adding: 

An Irish saint's eerie prophecy that Pope Francis will be the last Pontiff

Said that death of the 112th Pope will lead to Judgment Day in 2027, a 12th century prophecy of St. Malachy.

https://www.irishcentral.com/roots/history/st-malachy-prophecy-pope-francis

Here is the full text of Francis' final Easter address, as released Sunday by the Vatican:

https://abcnews.go.com/International/read-pope-francis-final-easter-address/story?id=121006377

Adding: 

Pope Francis passed away peacefully — doctors

The cause of death was a brain-related issue, likely a stroke or hemorrhage

This was unrelated to the breathing problems that hospitalized him last February

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy