Pandemic was a Hoax, New Study Says 99% of Covid Deaths NOT Caused by the Virus.

(Aug 29, 2023) Ben Armstrong: “You and I have known from the beginning that the pandemic was pure fear mongering. It is still nice to have even more confirmation from a new study. Watch the video for much more information.”





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

Bannon’s War Room - Natalie Winters: Federal Government Is Starting Covid-19 Emergency Contracts Expiring In 2025:

https://rumble.com/v3cqd73-natalie-winters-federal-government-is-starting-covid-19-emergency-contracts.html

For more great content, visit: www.TheNewAmerican.com

https://rumble.com/v3cxex6-the-ben-armstrong-show-the-pandemic-was-a-hoax.html



