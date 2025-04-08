Make China Laugh Again: Meet the ‘Chinese Trump’

Hyhyde Chenrui, dubbed the "Chinese Trump," is taking the internet by storm with his hilarious parodies of US President Donald Trump.

Adding:

An additional 104% tariff on Chinese goods will be in effect in the United States from Wednesday until Beijing reaches a deal, Trump said.

Adding:

❗️The US has raised import duties on Chinese goods to 104%, Fox News reports.

US tariffs on products from China at a rate of 104% will take effect starting April 9, writes Fox Business, quoting the White House.

❗️The White House confirmed the increase (https://t.me/geopolitics_live/47975) in import tariffs on Chinese goods, specifying that they will take effect at the start of Wednesday local time.

Adding:

Warren Buffett: The wolf in sheep's clothing of Wall Street

Buffett is the only top-ten billionaire to see his net worth grow in 2025, adding nearly $13B to his fortune.

Known as the 'Oracle of Omaha,' he’s widely believed to have built his empire with masterly stock picks, frugality and philanthropy. But behind the "wise old man of Wall Street" image lies a ruthless side.

Shady Market Practices

🔴 SEC Probe (1974): Buffett was investigated for attempting to interfere with a competitor’s bid to buy Wesco Financial Corp., resulting in a $115K payout to affected shareholders.

🔴 Salomon Brothers Scandal (1990): A major Berkshire Hathaway investment slapped with a $290M fine for fraudulent Treasury securities bids.

🔴 Wells Fargo Scandal (2016): Buffett’s investment in the bank came under scrutiny after it created over 2M unauthorized accounts. Despite possible insider knowledge, Buffett did nothing.

🔴 Goldman Sachs Investment (2008): Buffett’s $5B buy-in to Goldman Sachs during the financial crisis has been praised for helping stabilize markets. But critics allege he used insider info on the bank’s financials to strike the deal.

Political Influence and Corporate Pirate Tactics

🔴 BNSF Railway (2010): Berkshire’s $34B purchase raised concerns over Buffett’s influence with regulators and the Obama administration to delay the competing Keystone Pipeline.

🔴 Clayton Homes (2025): This Buffett investment is facing lawsuits over predatory, high-interest lending to low-income families, drawing attention from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Shady Relationships

🌏 The Giving Pledge: A philanthropic campaign created by Buffett and Bill Gates in 2010, seen by some as a PR move to disguise billionaire tax write-offs.

🌏 George Soros Connection: Buffett joined the board of Soros' Open Society Foundations in 2013.

Anti-Worker Policies

An array of Berkshire Hathaway subsidiaries, including BNSF, NetJets, Dairy Queen, and McLane, have faced grievances over low wages, poor working conditions and union suppression.