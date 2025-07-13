Trump Says Epstein Files Are As Fake As Steele Dossier... Wait What?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I couldn't stay silent tonight... no one else was going live about it, so I decided we had to. For the first time ever Donald Trump was ratioed on Truth Social when he posted that the Epstein files were as fake as the Steele Dossier and that Jeffrey Epstein is a guy who won't stay dead and nobody cares about anyway. MAGA is more torn than ever and countless feel betrayed. Others will follow and trust Trump and the plan no matter what. Who is right?