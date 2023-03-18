© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Battles of Faith (Series) - Clash of Minds Speakers (Walter Veith, David Gates, Michael Jenny)
We are living in the final moments of earth's history and the signs are rapidly fulfilling around us. The final movements will be rapid ones as humanity forges unions that will bring us to the homestretch.
1. Homestretch (Veith)
2. Barabbas (Veith)
3. Babylon and the Loud Cry (Veith)
4. Cunningly Devised Fables (Veith)
5. Freedom (Veith)