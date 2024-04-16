© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reject the “AI bias” narrative. It is a deliberately deceptive term. The cause of AI bias is not the training data but those who control the AI deliberately inserting a bias into it for purposes of power and control.
