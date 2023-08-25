BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPOCH TV | 250M Views on Twitter; Trump Team BANNED from Debate Backstage; Vivek Slides
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
50 views • 08/25/2023

EPOCH TV |  Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

250M Views on Twitter; Trump Team BANNED from Debate Backstage; Vivek Slides Away With Stage Victory


Former President Donald Trump skipped the primary debate and instead aired a pre-recorded interview with Tucker Carlson.


The result was "like watching eight people compete for a participation trophy.”


full episode:

https://ept.ms/BigWinFM



Epoch Times 25¢ Sale: https://ept.ms/RomanSale

Episode Resources:


🔵 Full GOP Debate:


https://fxn.ws/44n5Z6k


🔵 Trump Interview:


https://ept.ms/3KV0x3G


Keywords
trump teamfacts matterroman balmakovepoch tvtwitter blow out
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy