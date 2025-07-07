THIS BIBLE BRAINWASHED CHRISTIANS ₪ TO WORSHIP ISRAEL [THE SCOFIELD REFERENCE BIBLE BAIT AND SWITCH]

Did a single Bible from 1909 reshape American politics forever?





In this episode, we dive into the shocking origins of Christian Zionism, a powerful but rarely understood force driving U.S. foreign policy. At the center of it all? A shady preacher named Cyrus Scofield, his mysterious reference Bible, and a prophecy-driven movement that turned millions of American Christians into diehard supporters of Israel no matter the cost.





We explore the strange history behind Scofield’s footnotes, the British Empire’s Zionist strategy, and the rise of evangelical influence in Washington. Was it just theology, or was it psychological warfare? And why do modern politicians seem more loyal to Israel than their own voters?





This is a story of Bible verses, war policy, Rothschilds, and the spiritual-industrial complex no one is talking about.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_f5rHYJKLOc