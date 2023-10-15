CGTN Correspondent in Gaza who has been Covering Wars on the Besieged Enclave for Years, has Emotional Breakdown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CGTN correspondent in Gaza who has been covering wars on the besieged enclave for years, breaks down in front of a hospital as bodies pour in from an Israeli airstrike on a family home in southern Gaza where the Israeli military has ordered civilians to “evacuate” to. “The situation is undescribable”