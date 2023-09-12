9/11, Mass Trauma, Mind Control, Rick Rescorla Saved Lives, Treat PTSD Naturally

Contact Me Here - ❤️ https://bit.ly/46PLNw5 ❤️.

Read My Latest Substack - ✍️ https://bit.ly/45428vu ✍️

.

Follow Me On X (twitter) - 🐤 https://bit.ly/43HyOdm 🐤

.

Today on Naturally Inspired Radio we talk about 9/11 and impact on America 22 years later, mind control and how and why people comply, Rick Rescorla and how he saved thousands of people on the day of the 9/11 attack, PTSD and how to treat it naturally.

.

Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live… Mon-Thu, 3pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, at https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio or Watch Live On…

.

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3sMzgtZ

.

Text in your questions to 877-536-1360

.

Please Like 👍, Love ❤️, Share 🫶, Subscribe 🤝and Repost 🔁 Everywhere 🌎.

.

🔥- Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom, Leave A Comment, Send Us a Message, Donate To Our Movement, Support Our Shows And Follow Us On All Audio, Video & Social Platforms At:

❤️ - https://bit.ly/46PLNw5 - ❤️

.

Rick Rescorla, 9/11, Mind Control, Mass Trauma, PTSD, PTSD Natural Treatment, Covid, Virus, Vaccine, Pandemic, Mask, Mandate, Lockdown, Natural, Health, Holistic, Nutrition, Movement, Mindset, Minerals, Health Freedom, Medical Freedom, Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Podcast, Naturally Inspired Radio

.

#RickRescorla #9/11 #MindControl #MassTrauma #PTSD #PTSDNaturalTreatment #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Holistic #Nutrition #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast #NaturallyInspiredRadio