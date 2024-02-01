Brian Mcwilliams & Shane Healy on The Chris Smith Show - 31 January 2024

On today's show Brian McWilliams discusses the latest in US and world politics. Later, Shane Healy discusses the Israel/Palestine conflict.





GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Brian McWilliams is a native Philadelphian currently living in Los Angeles. He’s a communications and public relations expert, comedian and writer. Brian is co-Founder of Lions of Liberty, and host of “Mean Age Daydream”, where he applies his depth of experience as a libertarian thought leader with his talents as a writer and thinker to create Freedom Futurism. Brian is dreaming up the brightest promise of a free future, to win people by inspiration and belief, not fear and resentment. Find out more on: https://www.lionsofliberty.com/ and follow him on Twitter/X: @BrianMcWilliams and @LionsofLiberty





GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Shane Healey is a terrorism and youth justice expert. He's a former Australian Defence Force Special Operations Command intelligence operator, a former Alice Springs resident and an Indigenous man originally from western NSW.