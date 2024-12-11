The CEO Shooter!

Tuesday Night Live 10 December 2024





In this episode, Stefan and Izzy engage in a comedic musical quiz featuring ventriloquism, showcasing their playful dynamic and musical knowledge. Izzy humorously navigates challenges while guessing songs, leading to laughter and reminiscing about various artists like Taylor Swift and Adele. The conversation transitions to serious topics as they discuss commitment in relationships, modern dating, and personal responsibility, reflecting on the impact of societal pressures and trust during the COVID-19 pandemic. The blend of musical trivia and insightful discussions offers listeners both entertainment and depth, highlighting the hosts' versatility and rapport.





