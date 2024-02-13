Israeli Air Force Chief Issues Warning as Hezbollah Fires 30 Missiles at IDF Headquarters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hezbollah has once more unleashed aggression on Israel, launching multiple projectiles aimed at the IDF's brigade headquarters. The Lebanese militant organization reportedly fired more than 30 anti-tank missiles toward Kiryat Shmona city in northern Israel. The Iranian-backed proxy claimed responsibility for targeting Israel's Pranit Barracks with a barrage of missiles. These strikes specifically targeted the headquarters of the 769th Eastern Brigade within the 91st Galilee division of the Israeli forces.