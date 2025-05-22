BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Gaza: Israeli far-right group attempts to BLOCK humanitarian aid going to Gaza - first few trucks arrive today after 3 months of no food or aid into Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
3 months ago

Israeli far-right group attempts to BLOCK humanitarian aid going to Gaza 

Evil woman wants more people to block trucks. 

Denounces aid delivery, most of which contains shrouds and flour, of 'strengthening Hamas'.

The food blocking occupier settlers are back. In the past it took about 600 trucks each day to supply Gaza - now finally a trickle comes in today after 3 months of starvation and death in this caged prison called Gaza. Will they get to Gaza? Cynthia

Adding: TAKEOVER: 81% of Gaza now under IDF control or evacuation order, UN says

160,000 Gazans displaced in last week alone

Israeli PM Netanyahu has vowed to place the whole strip under ‘Israel’s security control’

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
