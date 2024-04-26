UN Says 'Dangerous' Conspiracy Theorists Must Be Punished Like Terrorists

The People's Voice





April 25, 2024





The United Nations has declared war on conspiracy theorists, describing the rise of people thinking for themselves as “worrying and dangerous”, and providing the public with a toolkit to “debunk” and “prebunk” anyone who dares to suggest the global elite are anything but completely honest, upstanding and working with our best interests at heart.





The UN also warns that George Soros, the Rothschilds, and the State of Israel must not be linked to any “alleged conspiracies.”





It’s no wonder the UN are waging war on so-called conspiracy theorists.





Despite the best efforts of the mainstream media to brainwash the masses, the people are waking up and rising up against the elite and the UN and their globalist cronies are terrified because their days are numbers.





