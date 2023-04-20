BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Spiritual, Biblical, Geo-political and financial update on the War on humanity with Gene Decode.
TishTalk
19 views • 04/20/2023

In this MUST watch episode of TishTalk, I speak with legend Gene Decode, a 20+ year veteran of the US Navy and psychic with remote viewing gifts, on topics outside of many peoples current understanding. We discuss souls, ascension, the dark and light forces at work to free humanity, the dark use of AI for evil purposes, the status on DUMBS along with the impending demise of the cabal financial system and many other hot topics including the origin of the moon, clones and cyborgs, time travel and more. Please support Gene's incredible work  by subscribing to his monthly deep dives at www.genedecode.org

Keywords
trumpgodevilascensionaimoonbiblicalsoulgoodclonesdumbs
