Connecticut Democrats Use Pride Flag To 'Honor' State Trooper Killed On Duty

Democrats in Wethersfield, Connecticut refused to fly the ‘thin blue line’ flag in remembrance of a state trooper who was killed while on duty, instead insisting that flying an LGBTQP ‘pride’ flag at half staff was enough of an honor.

Yes, really.

Trooper Aaron Pelletier was killed while conducting a routine traffic stop, with one Alex Oyola-Sanchez arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Police said Oyola-Sanchez was under the influence of several types of drugs when he drove into Pelletier, his squad car and the vehicle he had pulled over.

The trooper died from fatal injuries at the scene. Oyola-Sanchez Drove off but was later apprehended.

Democrat council members voted down a motion to fly the thin blue line flag in the trooper’s honor.

Source and Further Info : https://www.zerohedge.com/political/connecticut-democrats-use-pride-flag-honor-state-trooper-killed-duty





