© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep. 4452 Special Report: America Will Not Escape Its War on God – A View to the Kill | Steve Quayle Joins Doug Hagmann | May 30, 2023
---------------
Today’s guest: Steve Quayle – Steve Quayle’s website: Steve Quayle
Episode Citations:
U.S. Has Been Planning Ukraine’s Counteroffensive ‘For Months,’ Victoria Nuland Says – US officials are openly admitting America is running Ukraine’s war with Russia.
*World War 3 Potential Kick-off Dates: June 12-24
TIPS: (Anonymity guaranteed)
Doug: [email protected]
Randy: [email protected]
ON THE GO? SUBSCRIBE TO HAGMANN’S PODCAST
iTunes: (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hagmann-report/id631558915?uo=4)
Spotify: BANNED!
iHeart: (https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-hagmann-report-30926499/)
Spreaker: (https://www.spreaker.com/show/hagmann-report)
FOLLOW HAGMANN AT:
Gab: https://gab.com/DougHagmann
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/doughagmann
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DougHagmann