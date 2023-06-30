© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/29/2023 【Nicole on The @WayneDupreeShow】Nicole: I wish you all a happy Independence Day! Freedom is not free. Let us commemorate those who have sacrificed for this country’s freedom. It is just the beginning since our freedom is being taken away by the CCP!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/29/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：预祝各位美国独立日快乐！自由不是免费的，我们要纪念那些为了美国的自由而献身的人们。一切只是刚刚开始，因为我们的自由正在被中共夺走！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平