CBP APP Leave Now - No More Cotton Picking - Pronoun Crackdown

Migrants who used Biden-era CBP One app told to leave US 'immediately'





Migrants who were temporarily allowed to live in the United States by using the Biden-era appointment app called CBP One have been told to leave the country "immediately" or face a permanent ban from reentry, officials said.





Nearly 1 million people were allowed in the country using the CBP One app since January 2023, and they were generally allowed to remain in the U.S. for two years with authorization to work under a presidential authority called parole.





https://www.fox4news.com/news/dhs-cbp-one-migrants-biden-era-leave-us-immediately









Lefty Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett suggests US needs migrants because black people ‘are done picking cotton’





Incendiary Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett suggested the United States needs immigrants for farm jobs because black people “are done picking cotton” while speaking at a historically black church over the weekend.





The far left congresswoman’s eyebrow-raising remark on Sunday came as she was making the case for the country’s migrant population she believes was unfairly attacked during President Trump’s White House run, in which he vowed to crack down on illegal immigration.





“So I had to go around the country and educate people about what immigrants do for this country, or the fact we are a country of immigrants,” she said on video captured by Brass City Community Television. “The fact is ain’t none of y’all trying to go and farm right now.”





https://nypost.com/2025/04/08/us-news/texas-rep-jasmine-crockett-suggests-us-needs-migrants-because-black-people-are-done-picking-cotton/









Dem Publicly Admits She Wasn’t Qualified for Her Job





In a moment that lit up conservative corners of social media and raised serious concerns about the direction of the American justice system, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) openly admitted during a congressional hearing that she was hired as a public defender—despite having zero experience—because she is Black.





https://rednewsnation.com/2025/04/03/dem-publicly-admits-she-wasnt-qualified-for-her-job/









Auto thefts, carjackings in major U.S. cities spike, new report finds





Motor vehicle thefts across 30 major cities have increased by 59% from 2019 to 2022, spiking amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new analysis of crime trends released Thursday by the Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ).





https://www.cbsnews.com/news/auto-thefts-carjackings-major-u-s-cities-spike-new-report/









Trump press secretary doesn't engage with reporters using pronouns in emails, says they deny reality





The Trump White House press office is refusing to respond to emailed questions from reporters who display their pronouns in their email signatures, saying they deny "biological reality" and can't be trusted to write honest stories.





https://www.foxnews.com/media/trump-press-secretary-doesnt-engage-reporters-using-pronouns-emails-says-deny-reality









Trump ends Biden-era water regulations to ‘make America’s showers great again’





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-ends-biden-era-water-regulations-make-americas-showers-great-again