PLAYING PEACEMAKER, MACRON SENT FRENCH TO DEATHS IN UKRAINE

Amid the drastic escalation of dangerous military conflicts, the French president is trying to play the role of global peacekeeper. One of his small goals on the way to saving the world is to stop all wars during the Olympics in Paris. Macron in all modesty began working on the Olympic truce, asking for help from his “partners”, including China. Beijing has yet to respond to Macron’s ambitions; but Russian President Putin had previously made it clear to his French counterpart: Moscow is ready to consider any peace initiative, but would proceed only from its own interests and from the current situation at the front.





Despite all Paris’s attempts pull the wool over the public’s eyes, his actions are not based on the basic principles of peace and friendships embedded in the idea of the Olympic Games. Macron is only pursuing his political goals, while his initiatives, on the contrary, are aimed at influencing the situation on the battlefields.





While the International Olympic Committee blatantly discriminates against Russian athletes, Paris has stated that Russians and Belarusians are not welcome.





In addition to the political field, Macron’s initiatives may have a direct impact on the situation on the Ukrainian frontlines. The Ukrainian army urgently needs a break to regroup troops, strengthen defense, and tighten reserves.





Macron’s peacekeeper game has no chance of helping to resolve armed conflicts, but can only briefly bring solace his French audience.





Meanwhile, Russian missiles are bringing an end to the war in Ukraine much faster. In particular, with precise strikes against the French military, who have come to the aid of the Kiev militants. While Macron is talking about peace, his decision to send forces to Ukraine can only prolong the fighting and even escalate the great European war.





Just a few days ago, reports from the Ukrainian frontlines claimed that the first groups of French militants from the 3rd Infantry Regiment of the French Foreign Legion have arrived in the city of Slavyansk in the DPR. The unit includes specialists in artillery reconnaissance, as well as an engineering group specialized in field fortifications. The French were reportedly stationed at the location of one of the Ukrainian brigades.





On the morning of April 15, a large explosion thundered in Slavyansk. According to claims from the local guerrilla movement, the precision Russian strike destroyed the location of the Ukrainian gunners, where the French could also have been stationed.





At the moment, only the training of the French special battalion tactical group consisting of about 1,500 servicemen from the Foreign Legion and regular troops of the French Army have been officially confirmed. Reports on the deployment of the French military on the frontlines can be reliably confirmed when Paris will no longer be able to hide the obituaries from Ukraine.

https://southfront.press/macron-sent-french-to-deaths-in-ukraine/