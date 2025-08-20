Woke ideology versus common sense: US students suspended after 'incorrect' question

👉 Two students in Virginia have been suspended for 10 days accused of "sexual harassment" and "gender discrimination" for asking why there was a girl identifying herself as a boy in the men's locker room, who was filming in the locker room at the time in violation of school rules.

🤹 According to the lawyers, the school administration wants to make the students an "illustrative example" for anyone who dares to criticize woke ideology.