Soaked Survival Meals

The current iteration of my chocolate survival food mix has everything I need to survive long term, and is prepared by simply adding water.
CHOCOLATE OATMEAL MIX:
3x Rolled Oatmeal
1x Chocolate Mix (see below)
CHOCOLATE MIX:
6x Pea Protein
6x Coconut Flour
6x Oat Flour
6x Cacao Powder
1x Acacia Powder
1x Psyllium Husk Powder
1x Sunflower Lecithin
1x Chlorella
1x Spirulina
1x Stevia
.5x Ceylon Cinnamon
.1x Bromelain