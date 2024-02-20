The reason why I continue to wear my LOVE hat!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When people truly become aware, I always express my gratitude towards individuals like Dell Bigtree, Mikki Willis, Bobby Kennedy, & even Donald Trump.
Some doctors question why Bobby Kennedy isn't more active. However, they fail to realize the depth of his contributions. I recommend reading the foreword of our book, "Plague of Corruption," (http://tinyurl.com/BookPlagueOfCorruption) where he extensively reveals the flaws within the EPA.
Similarly, Dr. David Lewis's book, "Science for Sale," (http://tinyurl.com/BookScienceForSale) offers critical insights.
We are facing a situation where the truth and educational materials are being withheld from us, leading to censorship.
Our goal is to facilitate awareness without fostering anger. This is the reason I continue to wear my LOVE hat!
Listen to the full interview: https://robertscottbell.com/a-sunday-conversation-with-dr-judy-mikovits/
& make sure to join my Twitter Space on Wednesday: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1yNGaZewdQbJj