The reason why I continue to wear my LOVE hat!

When people truly become aware, I always express my gratitude towards individuals like Dell Bigtree, Mikki Willis, Bobby Kennedy, & even Donald Trump.

Some doctors question why Bobby Kennedy isn't more active. However, they fail to realize the depth of his contributions. I recommend reading the foreword of our book, "Plague of Corruption," (http://tinyurl.com/BookPlagueOfCorruption) where he extensively reveals the flaws within the EPA.

Similarly, Dr. David Lewis's book, "Science for Sale," (http://tinyurl.com/BookScienceForSale) offers critical insights.

We are facing a situation where the truth and educational materials are being withheld from us, leading to censorship.

Our goal is to facilitate awareness without fostering anger. This is the reason I continue to wear my LOVE hat!

