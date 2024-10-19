Episode #40 - Unpacking Mormonism: Faith, Culture and Controversies w/ Heidi Luv

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode I was joined by Heidi Luv who is the host of the Unfiltered Rise Podcast and she takes us down the rabbit hole of Mormonism unpacking its faith, its culture, its controversies and some of the not so very well known facts about Joseph Smith who was its founder.
She also shows us that there are clear links with freemasonry as well as some deep connections with corporate America and that this cult is much more influential in the governance of humanity from behind the scenes that most people know or understand.
Connect with Heidi via any of the links below:
Unfiltered Rise Podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/unfiltered-rise-podcast--5984251
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unfilteredrise_podcast/
Connect with me via any of the links below:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790
Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/
@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/
Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246
Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)
https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)
Email - [email protected]
***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases