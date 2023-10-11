Insider: Israel Attack Was 'False Flag' To Start 'Holy War' and Usher In 'One World Government'

The Hamas attack on Israel was an “inside job” by the globalist elite working in tandem with the Biden administration and the Israeli government as part of the great masterplan for World War 3 – which has been in the works since the state of Israel was created after World War 2.

According to an insider, the terrorists were funded and armed by the Biden administration in the build-up to the attack, and Israeli defence and intelligence services agreed to stand down and look the other way when the attack was launched.

According to the official, the Israeli “false flag” will light the fuse to ignite a “holy war” that will spiral out of control and lay the groundwork for the elite to usher in a “one world government” and “one world religion.”

But there is just one problem for the globalist elite and their plans to enslave the human race. Their plans rely on the people of the world remaining ignorant – and we are not going to let that happen.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

